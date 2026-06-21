DHS: Deportation flights reach record levels
The announcement comes as deportation operations are increasing nationwide.
The Department of Homeland Security stated that deportation flights reached record levels under President Donald Trump’s administration and reiterated that it will continue operations to detain and remove illegal immigrants.
In a post on social media, the agency stated that the American people have mandated the detention and removal of illegal immigrants with criminal records. “Our message is clear: LEAVE NOW or we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.” the agency said.
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DEPORTATION FLIGHTS AT A RECORD HIGH.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 20, 2026
The American people gave us a mandate to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our country — and under @POTUS Trump and @SecMullinDHS, we’ll continue to deliver.
Our message is clear: LEAVE NOW or we will find you, arrest you, and… https://t.co/k4FDq1CF4y
The message comes as deportation operations are increasing across the country. According to data cited by the Washington Examiner, nearly 300 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights departed the United States during the month of May, the highest monthly figure since Trump’s return to the White House.
According to the report, a DHS spokesperson stated that nearly 900,000 undocumented immigrants had been deported since Jan. 20, 2025, and that approximately 3,000 government-chartered deportation flights had taken off during that period.
Central America, the main destination for deportations
DHS maintains that, in addition to deportations carried out by the government, approximately 2.2 million people have left the country voluntarily.