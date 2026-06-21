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DHS: Deportation flights reach record levels

The announcement comes as deportation operations are increasing nationwide.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent (File photo)

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent (File photo)AFP

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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The Department of Homeland Security stated that deportation flights reached record levels under President Donald Trump’s administration and reiterated that it will continue operations to detain and remove illegal immigrants.

In a post on social media, the agency stated that the American people have mandated the detention and removal of illegal immigrants with criminal records. “Our message is clear: LEAVE NOW or we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.” the agency said.

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The message comes as deportation operations are increasing across the country. According to data cited by the Washington Examiner, nearly 300 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights departed the United States during the month of May, the highest monthly figure since Trump’s return to the White House.

According to the report, a DHS spokesperson stated that nearly 900,000 undocumented immigrants had been deported since Jan. 20, 2025, and that approximately 3,000 government-chartered deportation flights had taken off during that period.

Central America, the main destination for deportations

The Washington Examiner also reported that Central America has remained the primary destination for deportation flights since the start of the current administration, followed by Mexico and South American countries. Records analyzed by Human Rights First also show a significant increase in domestic flights used to transport detainees between different processing and detention centers within the United States.

DHS maintains that, in addition to deportations carried out by the government, approximately 2.2 million people have left the country voluntarily.

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