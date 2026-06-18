Daveigh Chase, the actress who voiced Lilo in 'Lilo & Stitch,' dies at age 35

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de junio, 2026

American actress Daveigh Chase, best known for voicing Lilo in the animated film Lilo & Stitch and for playing Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring, died at age 35 in California, according to local media reports.

According to the entertainment news site TMZ, which cited statements from her partner, Roy Hernández, the actress died on Tuesday after suffering from meningitis and a severe blood infection that led to septic complications and multiple organ failure.

Hernández had launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign days earlier to help cover the actress’s medical expenses. In the campaign description, he explained that Chase had been diagnosed with meningitis and multiple blood infections, and that doctors had warned him that her condition was critical.

A case of malnutrition that raised red flags

According to TMZ, the actress had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital in early June due to malnutrition.

Born in 1990, Chase rose to fame as a child by voicing Lilo Pelekai in the hit Disney production Lilo & Stitch (2002), a role she also played in the animated series based on the film. She also voiced Chihiro Ogino in the English-language version of Spirited Away, the acclaimed film by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki.

From Horror Films to Television In horror cinema, she left an indelible mark thanks to her portrayal of Samara Morgan in The Ring (2002), a role for which she won the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

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​Her career also included a notable television role. Between 2006 and 2011, she played Rhonda Volmer on the HBO series Big Love, appearing in 32 episodes. In addition, she appeared in productions such as Donnie Darko, ER, Mercy, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Beethoven's 5th.

Over the years, the actress also faced various legal issues that were widely reported by the U.S. press.

So far, Chase’s representative has not issued any public statements regarding her death.

Daveigh Chase was 35 years old.