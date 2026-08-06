FCC scraps 22-year-old rule limiting broadcast television ownership

Published by Kevin Killough - Just The News 6 de agosto, 2026

The Federal Communication Commission voted Thursday to eliminate a 22-year-old rule that prohibited companies from owning stations that reached more than a combined 39% of the U.S. television audience.

Under the new rules the FCC adopted, limits on ownership will be determined by a case-by-case review.

The 39% limit was implemented in 2004, when Congress boosted a previous 35% limit that was passed in the 1990s. The rule remained unchanged for more than two decades, NBC News reported.

In an op-ed published in Briebart last month, FCC Chairman Brenden Carr called the limits an "outdated policy" that prevented local broadcasters from competing on a level playing field with national programmers.

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