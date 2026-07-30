What was the cause of death for Billy Ray Smith Jr., the former Chargers player?

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de julio, 2026

Billy Ray Smith Jr., a former linebacker for the San Diego Chargers and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, passed away Wednesday at the age of 64 after a long battle against dementia caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), his family reported in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed away peacefully surrounded by family," the family said.

The statement added that the former player "faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength."

Smith spent his entire professional career with the Chargers, the franchise that selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. Over 10 seasons, he played in 126 games, recording 26.5 sacks, 15 interceptions, and 13 forced fumbles. In 2009, he was named to the organization's 50th-anniversary team.

Following the news of his passing, the Chargers released a statement signed by team owner and president Dean Spanos, who highlighted the former player's legacy both on and off the field.

"To know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray. Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn't merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life," Spanos said.