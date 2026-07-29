Glen Hansard, the 56-year-old Irish musician and actor from The Commitments and Oscar winner for the song 'Falling Slowly,' has died

Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de julio, 2026

Glen Hansard, the Irish singer, guitarist, and actor best known for his role in The Commitments and his Oscar for the song "Falling Slowly," died Wednesday at age 56. His agent confirmed the news early this morning, while police in Ireland are investigating a motorcycle accident in Dublin as the possible cause.

According to a statement from ATC Management, family and friends are "coming to terms with the shock" of such a sudden loss.

From the streets of Dublin to the Oscars

Born in April 1970 in the Dublin neighborhood of Ballymun, Hansard began playing music at a very young age. He performed on the streets of the Irish capital, and in 1990 he founded The Frames, one of the most beloved bands on the local scene. As the lead singer, guitarist, and principal songwriter, he turned the group into a staple of Irish rock.

His rise to international fame came in 1991 with The Commitments, the musical comedy directed by Alan Parker. Hansard played Outspan Foster, the lanky, red-haired guitarist of a soul band dreaming of making it big in Dublin. The film, based on the novel by Roddy Doyle, became a cult classic, won four BAFTA Awards, and was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The success of 'Once' and his solo career

In 2007, he shone once again in Once, the romantic drama by John Carney. Together with Czech musician Markéta Irglová, he wrote and performed "Falling Slowly," a song that earned them the Oscar for Best Original Song. Hansard played a street musician who finds connection and hope through music on the streets of Dublin.

In addition to his work with The Frames and in film, he built a solid solo career that earned him several Grammy nominations. Over the course of more than three decades, he seamlessly combined performing, songwriting, and acting, leaving a profound mark on Irish culture and beyond.