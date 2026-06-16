Court orders arrest of Florida teen accused of raping and murdering stepsister on Carnival cruise ship

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de junio, 2026

A federal judge in Florida ordered that Timothy Hudson, 16, remain in custody until his trial for the alleged first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse of his stepsister Anna Kepner, which occurred aboard a Carnival cruise ship last year.

Hudson, who initially faced charges as a juvenile, was transferred to the adult system in April. According to NBC Miami, on June 10, Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres ruled that the young man must remain in custody while awaiting his trial, scheduled for September.

"The danger posed by the conduct charged here (the alleged first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse of a young woman and step-sister of the Defendant while they were in confined quarters of a ship at sea) is sufficient by itself to require detention," the judge wrote in his order.

Tragic murder of Anna Kepner aboard Carnival Horizon

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead in November 2025 under the bed in the cabin she shared with Hudson on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. The young woman, a high school cheerleader from Titusville, Fla., was traveling with her family, including her father, grandparents, stepmother and her stepmother’s children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, while the ship was sailing in international waters en route to Miami, Hudson allegedly sexually assaulted his stepsister and intentionally attempted to kill her.

Initially, the suspect had been released on electronic monitoring and was living with an uncle.

Transfer to prison and risk of life in prison

Judge Torres rejected the possibility of Hudson remaining free, noting that neither electronic monitoring nor family supervision is sufficient to mitigate the risk. The suspect will first be transferred to Citrus County Jail for a mental health evaluation and, subsequently, to the Metro West juvenile detention center in Miami-Dade by July 10.

Hudson pleaded not guilty and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.