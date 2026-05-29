Fake shooting call mobilizes police at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's residence

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 28 de mayo, 2026

On Wednesday night, security forces in the state of Virginia were forced to respond to an emergency at the private residence of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, after the police communications center received a false report regarding an alleged violent incident at the property, a criminal tactic known in the cybersecurity realm as "swatting."

According to details provided by the Fairfax County Police Department to Fox News, the incident was triggered at approximately 9:02 p.m.

Police officers responded to the scene after receiving a telephone alert. Upon arriving at the perimeter of the house, the officers established direct contact with the members of the permanent detachment of the Supreme Court Police assigned to protect the official and quickly determined there was no real danger.

The modus operandi and the reactions

The "swatting" technique consists of the malicious and anonymous sending of falsified reports concerning crimes of high gravity, such as hostage takings, homicides in progress or active shootings, with the deliberate intent of forcing the deployment of heavily armed assault forces at the residence of the chosen target.

On this occasion, police radio recordings revealed that the emergency operator initially received a report of alleged "sounds of gunfire" in the vicinity of the property.

"Officers immediately coordinated with Supreme Court Police personnel assigned to the residence and quickly determined that the report was fictitious. No additional police resources were utilized," the official Fairfax unit spokesperson noted, certifying that security protocols prevented the technological trap from devolving into a tragic situation.

Despite the gravity of the events she experienced in her private life, Judge Barrett appeared on the bench this Thursday morning with complete composure, reading the corresponding rulings for two opinions she had authored and refraining from making any public comments regarding the incident the previous night.

The criminal maneuver prompted immediate repudiation from various figures in the political arena. Republican senator for the state of Utah, Mike Lee, stated forcefully through his communication channels: "Swatting is an attempt to have an innocent person killed, in this case, a sitting Supreme Court justice."

The conservative lawmaker further added pointedly that "the appropriate response will be to put the offender in prison for many, many years."

A history of violence encouraged by ideological extremism

This troubling episode does not constitute an isolated event, but is part of an upward trend in the levels of aggression selectively directed against conservative leaders and officials loyal to the principles of the Constitution.

The security environment surrounding the justices of the highest federal court experienced a severe deterioration following the illegal leak in 2022 of the draft of the Dobbs ruling, which led to the subsequent overturning of the abortion precedent established in Roe v. Wade.

In that period, radical left-wing activist groupings held hostile protests and vigils directly outside the homes of justices such as Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

The seriousness of the latent threats was evidenced in June 2022, when federal agents proceeded to arrest in the vicinity of Kavanaugh's home Nicholas John Roske, a subject hailing from California with firearms, bladed weapons and chemicals, who intended to attack the judge and was subsequently sentenced to eight years in a federal penitentiary.

This scheme of belligerence against the referents of republican thought has even reached the nation's presidential spheres.