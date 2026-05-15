The Beckhams join the British billionaires' club

Published by Israel Duro 15 de mayo, 2026

Former England soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls music group turned successful businesswoman, saw a big increase in their fortune, entering the British billionaires club, according to an annual ranking published Friday by The Sunday Times.

The couple's fortune reached 1.185 billion pounds ($1.583 million), "thanks to shrewd investments across football [soccer], food and drink, property and fashion," the celebrated British daily detailed, underlining that the former soccer star is the first British sportsman with a net worth exceeding 1 billion pounds.

The couple doubled their fortune in 2025

The couple saw their fortune double in just one year. In 2024, their wealth was valued at 500 million pounds ($640 million), explained in particular by the investments made in recent years by the former England captain in Inter Miami, an American soccer club with which Argentine Lionel Messi extended his contract until 2028.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Beckham fashion brand, launched in 2008 and unprofitable for an extended period, last year saw its profits exceed 100 million pounds ($128 million), according to the newspaper.

David and Victoria Beckham, distanced from their eldest son Brooklyn, who publicly accused them of wanting to "control" his life and trying to "ruin" his marriage, cultivate an image online and in the media of a glamorous and united couple for whom everything goes well and who are very close to their other three children.

Oasis makes the list

The Sunday Times' annual ranking of the U.K.'s 350 richest individuals and families from all walks of life this year includes musicians Noel and Liam Gallagher, whose combined fortune, estimated at 375 million pounds ($480 million), has been boosted by the reunion tour of the band Oasis. Thai-British cryptocurrency tycoon Christopher Harborne also made the list.

Nik Storonsky, CEO and co-founder of British online bank Revolut, whose valuation soared last year to $75 billion, saw his personal fortune rise last year to 16.411 billion pounds ($21 billion), registering the biggest increase in the ranking.

The family of Gopi Hinduja, who died last November and owns a conglomerate in the finance, energy and technology sectors, continues to top the list, with a fortune of 38 billion pounds ($48.64 billion).