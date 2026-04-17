Rapper D4vid arrested for alleged connection to teenage girl's murder
The body of the victim, named Celeste Rivas Hernández, was found in an advanced state of decomposition in the trunk of a vehicle owned by the singer.
The D4vid rapper was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for his alleged connection to the crime involving a teenage girl.
In September last year, the body of the victim, named Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found dismembered in the trunk of a vehicle registered to D4vid, whose first name is David Anthony Burke.
"The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division, with the cooperation of the Gang and Drug Trafficking Division, have arrested David Burke for the murder of Celeste Rivas," the LAPD said in a release.
Authorities, who shared several images of the operation against the rapper, added that D4vid will remain "detained without bail."
On September 8, 2025, authorities received a tip about a strong odor at a vehicle storage facility located in Hollywood. Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of Rivas Hernandez in a car owned by D4vid.
Forensics said the victim might have been dead for some time, due to the advanced state of decomposition in which the body was found.
In a statement sent to AFP, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said that "it is expected that the case will be presented to the Major Crimes Division."