Todd Lyons resigns as acting director of ICE

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de abril, 2026

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Todd Lyons, has submitted his resignation to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

He will remain in the position until May 31, when he will take a new position in the private sector.

DHS Secretary Marwayne Mullin confirmed Lyons' departure via a communique. "He has been a great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities," it said.

"He jumpstarted an agency that had not been allowed to do its job for four years. Thanks to his leadership, American communities are safer," Mullin added, while wishing him "good luck in his next career move."

Lyons has served as acting director of ICE since March 2025.