LIV Golf CEO announces "structural changes" to Saudi circuit

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de abril, 2026

The chief executive of LIV Golf, the Saudi professional golf circuit that competes against the PGA Tour and DP World, announced "structural changes" that "could surprise" many.

A decision that comes after the emergence of rumors about the possible withdrawal of funding by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

This Wednesday, through statements reported by AFP, the mandatory, Scott O'Neil, affirmed that the Saudi fund will not withdraw its sponsorship, although he assured that "changes" in the structure of LIV Golf are coming.

"I talked about some structural changes. They are coming," O'Neil said in an interview. "You can ask pretty much the 50 people I met with at Augusta."

"I presented the plan. We have one, and it's. I might surprise a few people," O'Neil sentenced.

The LIV Golf -launching in 2022 - features star players including Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, the Spanish Jon Rahm and Sergio García or Chilean Joaquín Niemann.