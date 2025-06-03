A Beverly Hills Hotel employee said at trial that "Diddy" Combs had to pay an additional $500 to clean up "oil damage" in a room

Published by Agustina Blanco 2 de junio, 2025

In the sex trafficking and extortion trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, an employee of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Sylvia Oken, testified that the mogul used the alias "Phillip Pines" during his stay at the establishment, while Cassie Ventura was listed on the hotel's guest profile as a guest of Combs.

The jury reviewed a bill submitted by the prosecution detailing charges of more than $6,600 incurred by Combs in June related to his lodging at the hotel.

According to Oken, the bill included room charges, candle pickup, gift store purchases, telephone usage, parking, a private bar, and deep drapery cleaning.

In addition, the employee noted that Combs, on one occasion, stayed in room 259 and had to pay an additional $300 to clean the curtains after his stay. On another occasion, he stayed in bungalow 23B and had to pay an additional $500 to clean "oil damage."

Oken said the charge reflected something "beyond the scope of what we’d normally clean."

More statements



Prior to Oken's testimony, the jury heard from a former assistant of Diddy's, identified under the pseudonym "Mia."

During her deposition, Mia claimed that Combs sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions while working for him and that she suffered frequent physical and emotional abuse.

She further related that even after leaving his employment in 2017, Diddy continued to psychologically abuse her.

In an intense cross-examination, the defense challenged her testimony, but Mia stood her ground, stating, “I never lied in this courtroom, and I never will lie in the courtroom. Everything I said is true.”

For its part, the prosecution noted that the defense cross-examination was humiliating and embarrassing for the witness.

Next steps

The trial, which addresses serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering against Combs, will continue Tuesday with the testimony of the prosecution's next witness, Eddy Garcia.

Garcia, who worked security at the InterContinental Hotel, is expected to testify in the morning. The prosecution indicated it plans to question him for about 90 minutes.