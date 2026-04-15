Republican Rep. Cory Mills rejects comparisons to Swalwell and denies grounds for his expulsion from Congress

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de abril, 2026

Republican Rep. Cory Mills explained Tuesday he has received no indication that lawmakers are preparing a vote to expel him from Congress, beyond the latest calls for his departure following the controversial resignations of Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Mills is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations including dating violence and possible campaign finance violations after his ex-girlfriend obtained a restraining order against him last year following their separationand authorities responded to an alleged altercation between Mills and another couple at his Washington residencemonths later.

Despite this, Mills rejected comparisons to his colleagues, arguing that the circumstances are completely different. "I don't even fit in the same category as Swalwell or Gonzales. I was never arrested, I was never involved in any court proceedings, and it was basically a bad breakup. It's interesting to see how you're guilty by accusation instead of how the rule of law actually works," the Florida representative said during an interview with News Nation.

Mills also stressed that the allegations against him are different from those faced by Swalwell and Gonzales. "First, I'm not married, so that's one point. Second, I have never sexually harassed or had any complaints from staff or interns on Capitol Hill. It's simply not a fair comparison. This is clearly a political give-and-take between Democrats," the Republican representative said, noting that he was separated from his wife and in the process of getting a divorce when the restraining order was issued.

Amid increased scrutiny over allegations of misconduct against Swalwell and Gonzales - both singled out for having relationships with staff members in violation of House rules - several lawmakers have called for Mills to resign or face expulsion. Among them are Democratic Representatives Nydia Velazquez, Chris Pappas and Andre Carson, along with South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.