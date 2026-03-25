More than 1.12 million lives lost: the number of abortions remains stable but the dispensing of abortion pills through telemedicine is skyrocketing

Published by Israel Duro 25 de marzo, 2026

The year 2025 ended with about 1,126,000 lives thrown—literally—in the trash. More than one million abortions, a disproportionate and similar figure—though slightly higher—than in 2024, and from which it should be noted that the number of abortion pills dispensed through telemedicine has skyrocketed. Some data that once again put the Trump Administration and the FDA in the eye of the storm, as they continue without legislating to limit—or eliminate—the distribution of mifepristone, especially by mail, a cruel and tragic legacy of the Biden era.

The Guttmacher Institute, known for its pro-abortion stance, re-released its annual estimate of abortions in the United States. During 2025 there were 2,000 more abortions performed than during 2024 (1,124,000). In other words, "This is the highest number of abortions provided in the United States since 2009; however, it is still well below the historical peak of slightly over 1.6 million abortions in 1990," according to Guttmacher.

It highlights the fact that the dispensing of the abortion pill through telemedicine has skyrocketed during this past year, from 72,000 to 91,000, In fact, chemical abortion already accounts for almost two out of every three in the country.

Urgent call for Trump to intervene

Something that has led pro-life activists and politicians to once again make an urgent appeal to Donald Trump for the FDA to restrict mail-order dispensing of mifepristone. All Republican states maintain a lawsuit charging that abortionists are vulnerating their pro-life legislation from Democratic states that have implemented shield laws that protect doctors who dispense the pill remotely.

Speaking to Life Site News, pro-life professor Michael New felt that "overall, this Guttmacher report provides further evidence that stopping telehealth abortions needs to be a top priority for pro-lifers. Sadly, the lack of action taken by the Trump administration and the FDA regarding chemical abortions has been fatal to countless unborn children."

Republican states' pro-life efforts 'futile' in the face of telemedicine

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, who is leading the lawsuit against the federal administration, insisted before the Senate in January that, as long as telemedicine dispensing and so-called "shield laws" by Democratic states remain in effect, "Louisiana’s efforts to protect mothers and their unborn children and to hold out-of-state abortion pill traffickers accountable for the harm they inflict will be all but futile."

Something New underscored with figures: “Among women living in states where abortion is banned, interstate travel for abortions declined in 2025. However, this decline was more than offset by the increase in telehealth abortions. The number of telehealth abortions in abortion-ban states increased by more than 26% in 2025. The news is not great. Guttmacher reports that 1,126,000 abortions were performed in 2025. This is an increase of less than 0.2% since 2024. Unfortunately, the trend rising abortion numbers continues.”

"Public policy matters. Some states saw abortion declines after enforcing strong pro-life laws. Both Florida and Iowa started to enforce Heartbeat Acts in 2024. In both states abortions dropped by over 24% between 2023 and 2025. Conversely, some states saw rising abortion numbers after making abortion policy more permissive. After Missouri voters placed abortion in the state constitution in 2024—abortions in the Show-Me State increased by 48 percent in 2025. Similarly, North Dakota’s life at conception law was struck down in 2024. Abortions in North Dakota increased by 32 percent in 2025."