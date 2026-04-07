Shooting in Florida injures rapper Offset, who remains out of danger

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de abril, 2026

Rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is in stable condition after being shot and wounded Monday night near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, according to official information and reports from NBC News.

A spokesman confirmed to the aforementioned media that the artist was shot and was taken to a hospital, where he remains under medical observation. "His condition is stable and he is being closely monitored," the source indicated.

Arrests after the incident

As detailed by Seminole police, the event took place shortly after 7 p.m. in the valet area of the complex. As a result of police intervention, two people were arrested in connection with the events.

Authorities also reported that another person was hospitalized with minor injuries, with no further details provided on their identity or possible link to the incident.

No threat to the public the casino operations would continue as normal and that there was no active threat to those who were in or around the place.



For their part, NBC 6 South Florida said it has requested additional information from those responsible for the establishment, with no new details released so far. Despite the seriousness of the episode, police assured that the situation is under control. In that sense, they indicated thatand that there was no active threat to those who were in or around the place.For their part,said it has requested additional information from those responsible for the establishment, with no new details released so far.

A career marked by violence in his environment

Offset achieved international recognition as a member of the influential hip hop group Migos. The group was also formed by artists such as Takeoff, who died in 2022 after a shooting in Houston, an event that shocked the music world.

The new episode once again puts the spotlight on the risks that have surrounded some figures of the genre in recent years, although in this case the authorities insist that the situation does not represent a danger to the community.