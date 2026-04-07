One dead, two injured after fuel truck explodes near Panama Canal

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de abril, 2026

One person was killed and two others were injured Monday after a fuel transport truck exploded beneath a road bridge spanning the Panama Canal, authorities confirmed.

The blast triggered a massive fireball that reached the top of the overpass and was followed by a thick plume of smoke, according to surveillance footage and videos recorded by witnesses.

The event occurred in a private complex where tanker trucks are supplied with fuel, located next to the Bridge of the Americas, which passes over the interoceanic canal.

One person allegedly working at the site died, while two firefighters suffered minor injuries, said Panama's fire department director, Victor Alvarez.

The Maritime Authority reported no damage to the canal.

Meanwhile, the bridge, which connects the capital with towns in the west, remains closed as it will undergo inspections this Tuesday to determine if it suffered damage from exposure to the fire.