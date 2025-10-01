Florida approves the construction of Trump's presidential library in Miami

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de septiembre, 2025

The Florida cabinet approved the construction of the Donald Trump presidential library in Miami. After a unanimous vote, the Sunshine State decided to donate part of a Miami-Dade College site to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, led by Eric Trump, Michael Boulos and James Kiley.

The land, valued at $67 million, currently serves as an employee parking lot at the Wolfson campus of the aforementioned educational institution. The structure will be adjacent to the Freedom Tower, declared a historic landmark for its role as a refuge for Cuban refugees in the 1960s.

Under the terms of the donation, the presidential library must begin construction within the next five years.

"I am extremely proud to announce a UNANIMOUS vote by the Florida Cabinet for the conveyance of land for the Donald Trump Presidential Library which will be located in… MIAMI, FLORIDA! It will be the greatest Presidential Library ever built, honoring the greatest President our Nation has ever known," Eric Trump celebrated on his X account.

"Large thank you to Governor DeSantis Ron DeSantisand Attorney General James Uthmeier, who have been incredible partners in this endeavor. Consistent with our families DNA, this will be one of the most beautiful buildings ever built, an Icon on the Miami skyline. Rest assured it will not look like President Obama 'prison like structure,'" he added.

Uthmeier, who took over in February as Florida's attorney general, recently remarked on the importance of the library being built in the state of Florida: "President Trump has a great story to tell as a Florida resident, and I think it's quite fitting that we house it…as Miami becomes kind of the capital of the world in many respects."

Before making the donation official, the Florida Legislature passed legislation to prevent counties from blocking the project or adding hurdles, regulations or vetoes that could delay construction.

Although most presidents have their presidential library and museum in the state where they were born, some have chosen to build it in the state where they are most represented. Some historical examples include Ronald Reagan, who was born in Illinois but has his library in California; George W. Bush, born in Connecticut, but with his library in Texas; and Dwight Eisenhower, born in Texas, but with his library in Kansas.