FBI includes Aníbal Canelón Aguirre on list of ten most wanted fugitives for cybercrime

The FBI includes Aníbal Canelón Aguirre in its list of the ten most wanted fugitives. FBI file .

Published by Virginia Martínez 20 de marzo, 2026

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has included Aníbal Alexander Canelón Aguirre in its list of the ten most wanted fugitives, noting him as the alleged leader of a complex international criminal network linked to bank fraud and the financing of transnational criminal activities.

According to authorities, Canelón Aguirre is allegedly behind a conspiracy operating in the United States through multiple cells dedicated to the theft of millions of dollars from financial institutions. The money obtained, according to the investigation, would have been used to finance the activities of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, a criminal organization of Venezuelan origin with presence in several Latin American countries and the United States, designated as a foreign terrorist group.

Sophisticated ATM fraud scheme

Investigations point to the fact that, at least since January 2024, Canelón Aguirre and other members of the network have allegedly gotten rich themselves through a modality known as the jackpotting of ATMs. This method consists of installing malicious software on the devices to force the dispensing of cash without linking it to bank accounts.

"We believe Canelón Aguirre is the developer of this malware that has attacked hundreds of financial institutions across the country," explained Eugene Kowel, special agent in charge of the FBI in Omaha. As detailed, the defendant allegedly continually refined the software to evade security measures, thereby expanding the number of vulnerable machines.

The scope of the scheme is significant: since 2017, more than 1,800 incidents of ATM fraud have been recorded in the United States, with losses exceeding $55 million, according to FBI data.

Links to organized crime and illicit financing

For the authorities, the case transcends financial fraud. The FBI maintains that the funds obtained by the network are being channeled into a wide range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trafficking and violent crimes.

"Canelon Aguirre's leadership in this scheme is directly contributing financially to the entire network of criminal activities of the Tren de Aragua gang," Kowel stated.

Investigators stress that, although this is a cybercrime case, its impact is tangible in the public security arena, by feeding criminal structures of international scope.

Federal indictments and international search

On December 9, 2025, a federal court in Omaha, Nebraska issued a warrant for Canelón Aguirre's arrest. Among the charges he faces are:

Conspiracy to commit bank fraud .

. Conspiracy to commit bank robbery and damage protected computer systems.

Conspiracy to commit money laundering .

. Conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

Subsequently, on March 12, 2026, the FBI officially added him to its list of most wanted fugitives, a move reserved for individuals deemed especially dangerous or high priority.

Suspect Profile Venezuela and maintains ties to both that country and Mexico. According to



Authorities indicate that he may use several aliases, including "Prometheus" and "The Engineer," which reinforces the hypothesis of his technical role within the criminal organization. Canelón Aguirre, 49, was born inand maintains ties to both that country and. According to the FBI's profile , he is between 5'5" and 5'7" tall, weighs approximately 86 kilograms, has black hair with gray hair and brown eyes.Authorities indicate that he may use several aliases, including "Prometheus" and "The Engineer," which reinforces the hypothesis of his technical role within the

Million-dollar reward and call for cooperation

The FBI is offering a reward of up to one million dollars for information leading directly to his capture. Authorities have urged the public to contribute any relevant information, even anonymously.

"We hope this reward will encourage those with information on his whereabouts to contact us. Any information that helps us locate him and bring him to justice will be rewarded," Kowel said.