New Trump counterterrorism strategy elevates threats from leftist groups like Antifa

Published by Just The News 7 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled the most significant update to the U.S. counterterrorism strategy since 9/11, creating new tools to fight growing leftist extremists like Antifa that are radicalizing Americans with a unique blend of Islamist and Marxist ideologies.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the White House counterterrorism chief who crafted the 16-page strategy, told Just the News that major additions include anti-propaganda tools and follow-the-money penalties designed to neuter political violence inspired by overseas leftists.

"The left has normalized violence or made it a permissible thing to do," Gorka said. "We're going to identify and neutralize the left-wing radicals like Antifa, like the anarchists who took the life of my good friend Charlie Kirk, that have tried on multiple occasions to kill President Trump. We will not permit you to use violence against your fellow Americans for political purposes."

In addition to left-wing terror groups, Gorka said that the strategy will also target cartels and the "global jihadi movement." It contains tools to go after terror groups' funding, which he said would "strangle the lifeblood" out of the movements. Other tools would counter the terrorists' propaganda campaigns.

"You can kill terrorists till the cows come home, but at the end of the day, you have to demoralize and delegitimize the message of global jihad, and that requires very aggressive counter propaganda operations, Information Operations, by the Department of War and by the intelligence community," Gorka said.

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