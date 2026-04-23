Mexican man pleads guilty to posing as US citizen on several occasions to vote

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de abril, 2026

A Mexican-born alien pleaded guilty to three counts of electoral misconduct after admitting that he passed himself off as a U.S. citizen to vote in several past elections.

After being charged by the Kansas Attorney General's Office, the subject, José Ceballos-Armendáriz, acknowledged his guilt.

Through a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed about this case, disclosing the identity of the culprit. Ceballos-Armendariz lied regarding his nationality on the forms to vote.

"This alien has now been convicted of illegally voting in American elections," stressed Lauren Bis, acting undersecretary for DHS Media Relations.

Bis stressed the importance of the SAVE program in identifying these types of cases where election security is breached.

"The SAVE program is a critical tool for state and local governments to safeguard the integrity of elections across the country. President Trump has been unequivocal: Nothing is more fundamental than the integrity and security of our elections," Bis sentenced.

Furthermore, in its statement, DHS detailed that this is not the first time Ceballos-Armendariz has committed a crime. In 1995, he was convicted of assault.