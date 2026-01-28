Stephen Miller announces they will investigate whether immigration agents violated protocol in Minneapolis

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de enero, 2026

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told AFP that the administration is evaluating whether Customs and Border Protection (CBP) who shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday did not follow "clear guidance" to "create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors."

"We are evaluating why the CBP team may not have followed that protocol," Miller said in a statement, though the White House later said Miller was referring to "general guidance" for immigration agents in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Trump told Fox News that the administration was "going to scale back a little bit" its operations in Minneapolis, adding that the plan was not a "withdrawal."

In that regard, the president acknowledged that Gregory Bovino, a hard-line Border Patrol commander who is now expected to leave the city, was "a pretty peculiar guy" whose presence might not have helped the situation.

For his part, Gov. Tim Walz met with Tom Homan. The meeting came after days of controversy surrounding the death of civilian Alex Jeffrey Pretti during a federal operation, the governor of Minnesota received the 'border czar' of the Trump Administration.

As reported from the office of Walz, who recently announced he would not seek a third term in 2026, the meeting was positive and both agreed to engage in a "continuing dialogue" to lower tensions between the White House and the North Star State.