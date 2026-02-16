Hillary Clinton and Czech deputy prime minister engaged in a tense argument over Trump

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de febrero, 2026

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton engaged in a tense exchange with Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka during a panel at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. The Democratic leader was taking part in a conversation on the future of the West, where she sharply criticized President Donald Trump's approach to Europe and global affairs. While questioning the Republican administration's policies, Macinka responded in defense of Trump and attempted to refute his comments, while trying to ridicule his arguments as he heckled him.

"First, I think you really don't like him," Macinka said as he began to respond to Clinton's criticism of Trump. "You know, that is absolutely true. But not only do I not like him, but I don't like what he's actually doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come of it," Clinton responded. Macinka argued that Trump's political rise reflected the discontent of ordinary Americans. "Well, what Trump is doing in America, I think that it is a reaction. Reaction for some policies that really went too far, too far from the regular people," he said, before Clinton interrupted him to ask for specific examples.

In response, Macinka mentioned what he described as the spread of "woke" ideology, gender theory and the cancellation culture in the United States in recent years. The former secretary of state dismissed her argument, and even went so far as to imply that her positions suggested opposition to "women getting their rights." Macinka dismissed what she called a combative tone on Clinton's part, noting that she could tell she was making her "nervous." She then criticized what she called "the gender revolution and climate alarmism," adding that she believes "there are only two sexes, and the rest is probably a social construct."Macinka said he believes "there are only two sexes, and the rest is probably a social construct."

Similarly, the Czech deputy prime minister argued that Western societies are increasingly divided between conservatism and progressivism, the latter - he said - rejecting tradition and promoting what he called "artificial concepts of social engineering." Macinka stressed that he identifies himself as a conservative politician.