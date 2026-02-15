Cafe in Harlem, NY, ends dine-in service, citing anti-Israel harassment

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 15 de febrero, 2026

Tsion Cafe, an Ethiopian-Israeli restaurant in Harlem, N.Y., announced that it is ending its regular dine-in hours following what supporters describe as sustained anti-Israel backlash targeting its owner, Beejhy Barhany.

In a social-media post on Feb. 12, Barhany wrote: “We’re grateful for the love and support we receive, thank you. To those who feel distant from us or disagree, especially if we’ve never met: We invite you to keep an open heart, to learn, and—if you’re willing—to engage in respectful conversation.”

“You don’t have to agree with us to listen or to be heard,” she said. “Our hope is simple: that curiosity can replace assumptions, that learning can soften walls, and that, one day, we might even break bread together and build bridges.”

Barhany is the author of Gursha: Timeless Recipes for Modern Kitchens, from Ethiopia, Israel, Harlem and Beyond, with a book tour that began in January. The cafe, which opened in 2014, became kosher in 2024.

It has since switched to an in-house and off-site catering model, according to its website.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called it “outrageous” that the cafe was changing its dining model “because of anti-Israel bullies.”

“Harassing small-business owners because of their nationality is bigotry,” he said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY) said the restaurant’s decision follows harassment and pressure campaigns tied to Barhany’s Israeli and Jewish identity.

“No small-business owner should ever have to fear closing their doors because of their identity,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of JCRC-NY, saying it is “a stark reminder of the climate of antisemitism we are living in.”

Treyger noted that JCRC-NY launched its “Israel in New York” series in September with an event at Tsion Cafe, describing it as an effort “to celebrate Beejhy’s story as an Ethiopian-Israeli Jewish immigrant, entrepreneur and community-builder.”

“We stand in full solidarity with Beejhy as she contends with this backlash, and we look forward to joining her again at Tsion Cafe to show our support,” he said, noting that the organization has reached out to the office of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Attorney General’s office, requesting an investigation into “hate and harassment.”

“New York City and New York State must ensure that small businesses and community spaces can operate free from intimidation and fear,” he said, and encouraged New Yorkers to support the cafe.

American Friends of ELEM, a U.S.-based partner organization with ELEM that serves at-risk youth in Israel, announced that it will host an event at the cafe on Feb. 26 for Black History Month, joined by Barhany.

©️JNS