Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested for murder of current wife

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de febrero, 2026

William Stevenson, ex-husband of Jill Biden, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. According to New Castle County Police in Delaware, the 77-year-old man allegedly murdered his current wife, Linda Stevenson, 64. The arrest followed a formal indictment issued by the New Castle County Superior Court.

Last December 28, Linda Stevenson was found lifeless in her living room, after local officers came to attend to a domestic dispute. Her body was examined by the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.

Her obituary did not mention her partner, only her personal likes and dislikes. For example, it referred to her fondness for the Philadelphia Eagles and her passion for her accounting business. "Linda will be remembered as tenacious, caring and unwaveringly loyal. Her strength, resilience and unwavering love for her family and friends will never be forgotten, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her," the obituary read.

The investigation into her death lasted several weeks, and ended with the arrest and indictment of her husband, Mr. Stevenson.

As reported by local authorities, he was transferred to Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post a $500,000 cash bond.

When Jill Biden married William Stevenson

The former first lady was married to Stevenson between 1970 and 1975, when the couple decided to divorce. Two years later, she would marry then-Senator Joe Biden.

Biden and Stevenson met when they were college students at the University of Delaware. At the time of the wedding, she was 18.

"Looking back, it may seem like that relationship was a mistake of youth. But there was a time when I truly believed we were destined for each other," Jill Biden wrote in her 2019 autobiography, 'Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself.'

"He was charismatic and entrepreneurial and eventually started his own business. We rented a sleek modern house. Suddenly, I wasn’t just a student, eating cheap food and living in student housing any longer—now I was a wife... My parents didn’t object; in fact, my parents loved him. And most importantly, I thought I had found a love like my parents, a partnership built on loyalty and devotion," she added.

Of the separation, she wrote that the two had "beyond repair" differences and that she didn't want to settle for a "counterfeit love."