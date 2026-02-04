Authorities say there will be no ICE operations during the Super Bowl

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de febrero, 2026

Federal, state and local officials affirmed Tuesday in San Francisco thatthere is no ICE linked to the Super Bowl, and clarified that the deployment of personnel responds only to security work under current federal protocols.

In the midst of thenational immigration offensivepushed by President Donald Trump, authorities stressed that the security of the event will be handled with the same criteria as in previous editions, without interfering with the development of the game or regional events.

Federal security focused on public order

The federal coordinator of the Department of Homeland Security, Jeffrey Brannigan, explained that the increase in federal personnel in San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Jose is aimed solely at supporting Super Bowl security tasks.

Brannigan stressed that the reinforcement is not related to immigration control actions, but to the protection of attendees and coordination between agencies to prevent incidents.

NFL confirms there is no ICE involvement



The NFL chief of security, Cathy Lanier, also confirmed that there are no planned ICE activities related to the game at Levi's Stadium or events to be held in the region.

Lanier added that, to her knowledge, ICE has not been involved in previous Super Bowls, and reiterated that the priority is to ensure a safe environment for fans.

Local Authorities Call for Cooperation with Law Enforcement

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and Police Chief Derrick Lew also affirmed that local law enforcement is focused on public safetyand asked residents to report crimes and seek help without fear.