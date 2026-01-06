Two illegal immigrants arrested for smuggling more than 136 kilos of cocaine in truck

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de enero, 2026

Two illegal immigrants were arrested for smuggling more than136 kilograms of cocaine in a semi-trailer truck. The incident took place in Putnam County, Indiana, and those involved are Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh, both from India. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), that amount of cocaine could kill more than 113,000 Americans.

Gurpreet Singh, 25, illegally entered the United States in March 2023 and through the state of Arizona. According to DHS, he was "released under the Biden Administration."

Jasveer Singh's case is different, as he entered illegally in March 2017, through the state of California. He was arrested in December 2025 in San Bernardino for receiving stolen goods, which prompted the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will file a detainer. "Due to Governor Newsom’s sanctuary polices, the detainer was not honored, and this criminal illegal alien was released back into American communities" they noted from DHS.

Both individuals hadcommercial driver's licenses issued by the state of California and had the narcotics concealed in the bunk of the truck in question.

Tricia McLaughlin, deputy secretary of DHS, spoke out through a statement and took aim at the California governor's policies: "Thanks to Gavin Newsom’s reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial drivers licenses by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck."

"Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honor an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December. Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. ICE law enforcement lodged arrest detainers to ensure these drug traffickers are not allowed back into American communities," he added.

As reported by Fox News in late December, ICE had arrested 101 illegal immigrants with California-issued driver's licenses. Among those arrested ICE detected individuals from the following countries: India, Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Russia, Georgia, Venezuela, El Salvador and Honduras.

The issue came into the national spotlight in mid-August, following the case of Harjinder Singh, an Indian citizen and California licensee who was involved in an accident in which three people died in Florida.