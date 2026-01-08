Jimmy Kimmel lashes out at Trump again, calls him a ‘maniac’ after ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de enero, 2026

Once again, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used his television platform to attack President Donald Trump, this time calling him a "maniac" for backing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent involved in a shooting that occurred during an immigration raid in Minneapolis.

The incident, which is under investigation, ended with the death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot by an ICE agent during an official operation. According to federal authorities, Good used "her vehicle as a weapon," deliberately attempting to run over agents at the scene.

Kimmel politicizes a tragedy

Far from waiting for the results of the judicial investigation, Kimmel dedicated part of his monologue to personally attack President Trump, accusing him of lacking compassion and mocking his defense of the federal agents.

The host criticized the president for a post on Truth Social where he claimed that Good was acting in a "very disorderly" manner and "viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense."

Kimmel wasted no time: "This maniac, he isn't just killing people overseas. An ICE agent today shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman during an ICE operation in Minneapolis," he said Jan. 7 in introducing the story.

He also stated that, in his view, the video showed "a woman [who] got scared [and] tried to drive away," although he acknowledged contradictorily that ultimate responsibility must be determined by a court of law.

Despite that clarification, Kimmel chose to amplify a political narrative, aligning himself with sectors demanding ICE's departure from Minneapolis and parroting statements by Mayor Jacob Frey, who called the agent's actions "reckless" and publicly called for ICE to leave the city.

"That is the shirt I want to see," Kimmel said before displaying one that read, "GET THE F**K OUT OF MPLS." Kimmel further urged ICE to "get the f*** out of all these cities."

A pattern of constant hostility



Earlier this week the host also made



This is the second time in a month that Kimmel has criticized Trump's response to a tragic death. When Trump reacted to the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner by saying it was due to the anger he caused others with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," Kimmel counterattacked and called the president "hateful and vile."

"Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network?"

One of the administration's social media pages, referred to the Kimmel phenomenon on X, launching a call to the network that airs the host's show:

"Jimmy Kimmel pushes the narrative that President Trump is ordering ICE to kill Americans: 'He isn't just killing people overseas...', 'Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis! Get the f*ck out of all of these cities!' Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network?" wrote Rapid Response 47.

Other internet personalities such as Oli London have referenced the controversial moment, and posted clips from Kimmel's show.

Also, news content director Eric Daugherty warned about Kimmel's behavior and its repercussions: "This incites TERRORISM. Take him off the air," he asserted on X.