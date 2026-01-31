Federal judge blocks parts of Trump's order on citizenship verification in election process

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de enero, 2026

A federal court struck down on Friday central provisions of President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to tighten verification requirements for citizenship in election processes. The ruling concluded that the White House does not have the constitutional authority to impose such changes unilaterally.

The decision was issued by federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who ruled that rules for federal elections cannot be set by the president, but are up to the states and Congress, according to the Constitution.

Which parts were blocked

The judge vacated sections of the order that required documentary proof of U.S. citizenship on federal voter registration forms and vote-by-mail ballot applications.