Federal judge blocks parts of Trump's order on citizenship verification in election process

The decision was issued by Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who ruled that rules for federal elections cannot be set by the president.

Trump in the Oval Office/ Andrew Caballero- Reynolds.AFP

Sabrina Martin
Sabrina Martin

A federal court struck down on Friday central provisions of President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to tighten verification requirements for citizenship in election processes. The ruling concluded that the White House does not have the constitutional authority to impose such changes unilaterally.

The decision was issued by federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who ruled that rules for federal elections cannot be set by the president, but are up to the states and Congress, according to the Constitution.

Which parts were blocked

The judge vacated sections of the order that required documentary proof of U.S. citizenship on federal voter registration forms and vote-by-mail ballot applications.

The order signed by Trump

Donald Trump signed the order on March 25 under the title "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections." The document established new requirements for federal voter registration forms and vote-by-mail ballot applications. However, the judge ruled that the president exceeded his authority.

