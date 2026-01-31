Trump nominates experienced, nonpartisan economist to head Bureau of Labor Statistics

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he nominated economist Brett Matsumoto to serve as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics(BLS), thus appointing a longtime figure within the agency to lead the federal government's main source of economic data.

The announcement was made via a post on Truth Social, where Trump sharply criticized the agency's previous leadership. "For many years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, under WEAK and STUPID people, has been FAILING American Businesses, Policymakers, and Families by releasing VERY inaccurate numbers. That is why I FIRED the former Commissioner, and am pleased to nominate the very talented Brett Matsumoto as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)," Trump wrote.

If ultimately confirmed, Matsumoto would assume leadership of an agency that has lacked a permanent incumbent since Aug. 1, when Trump ousted the previous commissioner following the release of labor market data reflecting a weakening employment outlook. The Republican leader highlighted Matsumoto's background in public service and his extensive experience within the agency, explaining that "Brett was a Supervisory Research Economist for the BLS, but is now serving as a Senior Economist on the Trump Council of Economic Advisers, like he did in my First Term. I am confident that Brett has the expertise to QUICKLY fix the long history of issues at the BLS on behalf of the American People."

A non-partisan figure

Matsumoto has worked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics since 2015. Prior to his recent assignment at the White House Council of Economic Advisers, he developed his career as a nonpartisan economist and had not previously held a policy position. He earned his PhD in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2015. Trump closed his announcement with emphatic praise for the nominee, writing, "Brett Matsumoto is a Brilliant, Reputable, and Trusted Economist who will restore GREATNESS to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Congratulations Brett!"

Last year, Trump briefly nominated E. J. Antoni, an economist affiliated with the conservative Heritage Foundation, to head the agency. Antoni, who had no prior federal government experience and limited academic output, was criticized by economists across ideological spectrums. The White House ultimately withdrew the nomination before the Senate considered it.