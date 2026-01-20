Mexico hands over 37 members of criminal organizations to the U.S.

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de enero, 2026

The Government of Mexico announced Tuesday that it handed over 37 members of criminal organizations to the United States, amid renewed pressure from Washington for U.S. soldiers to enter Mexican territory to fight cartels.

It is the third such delivery by Mexico since 2025 and brings the total to 92 members of organized crime sent to the United States. The announcement comes just over a week after Donald Trump spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum about security.

"The action was executed in accordance with the National Security Law and under bilateral cooperation mechanisms, with full respect for national sovereignty," federal Public Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch posted on X.

The official added that at the request of the U.S. Justice Department, "a commitment was developed not to seek the death penalty" for people sent to the United States.

He added that members of criminal organizations were taken to Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, San Antonio (Texas) and San Diego (California), aboard seven military aircraft.

Among the surrendered is Pedro Inzunza Noriega, number two of the other powerful Beltrán Leyva cartel, former allies of the Sinaloa cartel and wanted by the United States for "narcoterrorism."

Renewed pressure from Trump

In the first rendition on February 28, 2025, Mexico sent 29 alleged drug traffickers to the United States, among them veteran drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was wanted by the U.S. for the murder of DEA agent Enrique Kiki Camarena.

At that time, Miguel Angel and Omar Treviño Morales, leaders of the Los Zetas criminal organization, among other leaders of criminal organizations, were also sent.

During the second rendition in August, Mexico sent 26 others to the United States, including "high-profile" members of the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation and the Sinaloa Cartel.

At that time, Servando Gomez Martinez, alias La Tuta, leader of the criminal organizations La Familia Michoacana and Los Caballeros Templarios was sent to the United States.

Mexico faces renewed pressure from the Trump administration to curb drug trafficking into its territory, in particular the lethal drug fentanyl.