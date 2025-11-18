Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación 'office' dismantled in Spain

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de noviembre, 2025

The Spanish authorities announced Tuesday that they have dismantled the "office" of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) in the country, from where its members operated to bring in large drug shipments for redistribution elsewhere in Europe.

During the operation, a collaboration between the DEA and Dutch authorities, 20 people were arrested. Two of those arrested "had been priority targets for years" for U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

In addition, among those arrested were several members of the Camorra, Italian mafia, who were in charge of drug distribution in other European countries.

The CJNG was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump Administration.

The investigation into the CJNG delegation began a few months ago, when Spanish authorities seized a cocaine shipment hidden "in heavy-duty industrial machinery."

Later, investigators discovered that drugs of the same type were stored in farms located in the Spanish provinces of Madrid and Avila. From there, it was shipped to other locations.

Police discovered that last month the network made their first drug shipment to Italy, "through a Neapolitan camorra capo belonging to the Amato-Pagano clan."

In the operation, authorities seized nearly two tons of cocaine, 375 kilos of amphetamine, weapons, cash, cryptocurrencies and fifteen vehicles.