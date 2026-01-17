Former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood died after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle

Published by Israel Duro 17 de enero, 2026

Kianna Underwood, a former child actress known for her appearances on Nickelodeon's "All That" and "Little Bill," among other shows, lost her life after being hit in Brooklyn, New York by a hit-and-run vehicle.

Underwood, 33, was hit by a black Ford SUV, according to several sources noted by The New York Post, as she tried to cross the street at Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard around 6:50 a.m. last Friday. The young woman became trapped under the vehicle and was dragged more than two blocks, police cited police as telling the media. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appearances on various shows over the years

Her most recognizable role was in "All That," starring Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Kenan Thompson, but Underwood also played Fuschia Glover, cousin of the title character in the Nickelodeon series "Little Bill."

She also played the character of Tanessha Labelle in "The 24 Hour Woman," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival although it did not access all theaters. The young woman also had a supporting role in "Death of a Dynasty," a 2003 satirical film about the hip-hop industry starring Kevin Hart.

She also spent a year as a stage actress, playing little Inez during the first national tour of "Hairspray," according to her IMDB profile.