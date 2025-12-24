No-cook Christmas: fast food restaurants to operate on December 25

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de diciembre, 2025

On Christmas Day, not all restaurants in the country remain closed. For those on the go, needing a snack or simply preferring not to cook, several fast food fast food chains and table-service restaurants will operate on Dec. 25, though in many cases with varying hours depending on location.

The companies themselves recommend customers to previously confirm the schedules of attention through their official websites or mobile apps, since a large part of the establishments operate under franchise schemes and not all adopt the same schedule during the holidays.

Chains that will be open on December 25

According to available information, most of the stores belonging to chains such as Applebee's, Arby's, Burger King, Denny's, Domino's, Dunkin', IHOP, McDonald's, Qdoba, Red Lobster, Starbucks, Waffle House and Wendy's will be open on Christmas Day. These options include both fast food restaurants and sit-down dining establishments, expanding the alternatives for those looking to eat breakfast, lunch or dinner out during the holiday.

Openings subject to local confirmation

Other chains, such as Noodles & Company, KFC and Panera Bread, have indicated that customers must confirm holiday hours with their local restaurant. In these cases, there is no uniform announcement about opening on Christmas Day, and the decision is left to each branch.

A similar situation exists with Dairy Queen. Some of its locations have confirmed that they will operate with limited hours on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day. Because most of the establishments are independently owned, hours can be viewed online for each specific location.