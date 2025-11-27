What is known about the shooting of two National Guard members in DC

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de noviembre, 2025

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot Wednesday near the White House. It was what authorities have called a "targeted attack" and the suspect, an Afghan national, was taken into custody.

The two National Guard members are in critical condition, according to officials. Authorities had initially presumed them to be dead but later corrected that information.

Who is the suspect in the attack?

The suspect is an Afghan man who had served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, several media outlets reported. NBC quoting a relative of the suspect, who said Rahmanullah Lakanwal arrived in the United States in September 2021 after serving in the Afghan army for 10 years alongside U.S. Special Forces largely based in Kandahar, the historic birthplace of the Taliban and the heart of heavy fighting during the 20 year war between the then-insurgents and foreign-backed forces.

Lakanwal, 29, opened fire and wounded soldiers on patrol Wednesday afternoon before he was shot and hospitalized, The New York Times, CBS and NBC reported. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem explained on social media that Lakanwal "was one of many who had been paroled en masse in the United States without having been investigated under Operation Welcome Allies."

"The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under "Operation Allies Welcome" on Sept. 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration," Noem wrote on X."

The program Noem is talking about The program, launched by former President Joe Biden, offered vulnerable Afghans, including those who served alongside U.S. forces, the opportunity to resettle in the United States after the return of the Taliban government.



More than 190,000 Afghans have been resettled in the United States since the Taliban took power, according to the State Department.



Fox News, citing CIA chief John Ratcliffe, said Lakanwal worked with several U.S. government entities, including the intelligence service.

Lakanwal, AFP explained, applied for asylum in 2024, which was granted in 2025.

"An act of evil"

President Donald Trump denounced the event as "an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror," calling it a "crime against our entire nation."

"We must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country if they can't love our country, we don't want them," the Republican said.

It was an ambush

Jeffrey Carroll, deputy chief of the Washington police, said the gunman "ambushed" his victims. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the shooting against the guards was "targeted."

"He went around the corner, raised his arm with a gun and fired at members of the National Guard."

An AFP journalist near the scene heard several loud bangs and saw people running. Dozens of bystanders were caught up in the chaos.

Additional 500 military personnel to be deployed to Washington

It is the most serious incident involving the National Guard since Trump began sending troops into the streets of several Democratic-run cities shortly after he began his second term in January.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced during a visit to the Dominican Republic that he will deploy an additional 500 military personnel to Washington.

The dispatch of these troops will bring to more than 2,500 National Guard agents deployed in the city.

"This will only strengthen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington, DC (a) safe and beautiful city," Hegseth said.