"This heinous assault was an act of terror": Trump speaks out on shooting of two national guardsmen in Washington

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Two National Guard members were shot Wednesday in Washington, near the White House, and are in "critical condition", an event that President Donald Trump denounced as an "act of terror" in the US capital.

FBI director Kash Patel reported that the two guards were critically injured, as he clarified erroneous versions that had previously reported them as deceased.

"Two of our brave National Guard members were attacked in a gruesome act of violence. They were shot. They are in critical condition," Patel told a news conference.

The attacker is an Afghan migrant who arrived in the United States in 2021, during the Biden administration, Trump reported from Florida, where he is celebrating Thanksgiving Day.

"His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden, a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country," Trump said. "This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation. The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don't want to even know about. No country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival."

"We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden. And we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or any benefit to our country," Trump said.

This is the most serious incident involving the National Guard since Trump began sending troops to the streets of several cities governed by Democrats shortly after he began his second term in January.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced during a visit to Dominican Republic that he will deploy an additional 500 military personnel to Washington.

The dispatch of these troops will bring to more than 2,500 the National Guard officers deployed in the city.

"This will only strengthen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington, DC (a) safe and beautiful city," Hegseth said.

According to Mayor Muriel Bowser, it was a "targeted shooting" against the guardsmen.

Journalists from the AFP saw, two blocks from the White House, a person dressed in military uniform being evacuated on a stretcher.

Three gunshot victims were attended to by emergency units, city rescue services told AFP.

"We heard gunshots. We were waiting at the red light and there were several shots fired," Angela Perry, a 42-year-old security officer who was in her car with her two children, told ASP.

"You could see members of the National Guard running toward the subway, guns in hand," Perry added.