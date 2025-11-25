The best destinations to visit for Thanksgiving, and to beat the traffic

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de noviembre, 2025

With Thanksgiving drawing ever closer, millions of families are starting to plan not only the turkey dinner, but also possible getaways during one of the most important holidays of the year.

If you want to travel this Thanksgiving, whether to relax, explore new cities or avoid the routine of home, Wallethub published a ranking of the 30 best destinations in the country to enjoy the holiday, evaluated according to climate, accessibility, costs, festive atmosphere and culinary offerings.

Topping the list is San Antonio, which is positioned as the ideal destination for families looking for a different experience during the holiday. The city offers excellent weather this time of year, with just a 1% chance of rain, and boasts the third cheapest Thanksgiving dinner in the country. In addition, San Antonio is noted for its large number of high-quality restaurants, pumpkin markets and holiday-themed stores.

According to Wallethub, residents show great enthusiasm for the holiday, reflected in searches on Google related to Thanksgiving.

In second place is Atlanta, known for its wide range of highly rated decoration stores and restaurants. The city also maintains an outstanding record for flight punctuality, with only 12% delays last year, making it a convenient destination for those traveling by air.

Atlanta also stands out for its community generosity: residents give approximately 5% of their income to charitable organizations, ranking 22nd nationally, according to Fox Business.

Another destination that stands out is Virginia Beach, Va., which offers very affordable accommodations, with three-star hotel rooms starting as low as $41 per night. In addition to its dining options and family-friendly atmosphere, Virginia Beach is among the most generous communities in the country and boasts one of the lowest crime rates, making it a safe and accessible option for tourists.

Dallas ranks fourth thanks to its numerous celebrations and light shows, as well as the variety of restaurants offering special Thanksgiving dinners. The city combines tradition, pleasant weather and reasonable prices for travelers, making it ideal for those seeking holiday experiences away from home.

Finally, Scottsdale, Ariz., closes out the top five as a safe and accessible destination, with a high level of traditional celebrations, pumpkin fairs and decoration stores, perfect for those seeking a quieter, more outdoorsy atmosphere during the holidays.

Beyond choosing a destination, it is crucial to consider transportation and travel times, as more than 82 million people are projected to be on the move between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1, according to SEMANA. The vast majority, about 73 million, will travel by car, while approximately 6 million will take flights and nearly 2.5 million will go via bus, train or cruise ship.

What will the weather be like on Thanksgiving?

Fox Weather warns that a major storm system could affect the plains and the center of the country just before or during Thanksgiving, so it is suggested to keep an eye on forecasts and consider alternative routes to avoid delays and congestion.

Southern and southeastern cities lead Wallethub's ranking due to their favorable weather, affordable prices and high cultural and culinary offerings, as well as residents' enthusiasm for the holiday.

Best times and forms of transportation for Thanksgiving travel 82 million people on the move between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1. Most travelers (73 million) will travel by car, according to the



The preferred destinations tend to be places with good winter weather, such as Florida and Los Angeles. Average domestic airfare is around $700 roundtrip.



As for traffic, the most congested times will be:



Nov. 25: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Nov. 26: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Dec. 3: same times

The best times to drive are before 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28; Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, and after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1. Attention to interstate road conditions and avoiding rush hour in major cities are recommended. For Thanksgiving 2025, one of the largest travel days in history is expected in the United States, with aboutbetween Nov. 25 and Dec. 1. Most travelers (73 million) will travel by car, according to the American Automobile Association(AAA) , while 6 million will use airplanes and about 2.5 million will travel by train, bus or cruise ship, registering an 8.5% increase over previous years.The preferred destinations tend to be places with good winter weather, such asand. Average domestic airfare is around $700 roundtrip.As for traffic, the most congested times will be:The best times to drive are before 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28; Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, and after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1. Attention to interstate road conditions and avoiding rush hour in major cities are recommended.

Macy's Parade 2025: Official time, how to watch live and Spanish-language streaming

The 2025 Macy's Parade will be held on Nov. 27 in Manhattan, New York City, on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, also marking the start of the holiday season. This iconic tradition, which dates back to 1924, will travel four miles to the Macy's store in Herald Square, showcasing giant balloons, floats and iconic characters.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. E.T. and will be broadcast live on NBC, Peacock, Universal Television and Telemundo en Español, hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow. In addition, there will be a preview starting at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 for the countdown.

This year's new balloons include Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Shrek's onion carriage and Mario Bros. Musical performances will feature artists such as Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Kool & the Gang, Busta Rhymes and Calum Scott, among others.

The parade combines entertainment, music and tradition. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year and an emblematic activity to enjoy with the family or on television from anywhere.