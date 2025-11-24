Where to find best Thanksgiving 2025 deals: Complete dinners for under $20

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de noviembre, 2025

With Thanksgiving approaching on Thursday, Nov. 27, millions of families are already planning their holiday dinners. And, as always, one of the big questions is: where to buy for less.

Since the beginning of November, the country's major grocery store chains have launched special offers to help consumers prepare their dinner without breaking the bank. Some deals include full dinners for four people for less than $20, while others promise to feed 10 for less than $40, something that just a few years ago was unthinkable.

Here's a full run down of the best Thanksgiving 2025 deals at supermarkets across the country:

Lidl: Dinner for 10 for less than $36

Lidl was one of the first chains to reveal its Thanksgiving package, the cost of which remains well below the national average. This year, the chain is offering a dinner for 10 for less than $36, or $3.60 per person.

Historically, Lidl has kept prices low:

2024: under $45

2023: under $30

2022: under $30

The package includes more than 20 items, including Shady Brook Farms 14 pound turkey, 100% pure pumpkin, Russet potatoes (5 pounds), fresh sweet potatoes, canned vegetables, cream of mushroom soup, stuffing mix, pie crust, Hawaiian rolls, gravy mix, mini marshmallows and more.

(Archive) Thanksgiving celebrationAlamy Stock Photo / Cordon Press / Cordon Press.

Target: Dinner for four for under $20

Target announced that this is the cheapest Thanksgiving dinner in its history: for less than $20 you can feed a family of four (except in Alaska and Hawaii).

It includes: Good & Gather turkey up to 10 pounds, Russet potatoes (5 pounds), Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, Heinz gravy, soft French bread and frozen corn.

In addition, Target offers seasonal pies for $4.99 and holiday decorations for less than $20.

Walmart: Basket for 10 for $39.93

This year, Walmart's holiday basket is down more than 25% from 2024 to $39.93 for 10 people, according to a statement on its official site.

The company noted that the Butterball turkey costs 97 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2019.

It includes: 13.5 lb Butterball turkey, fresh potatoes, cranberries, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy mix, pie crust, canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, rolls, and more.

Walmart also offers free express delivery for new customers and the ability to add donations to the Salvation Army. In addition, it created one-click shopping lists for gluten-free options, balanced meals and alternative dinners.

Stop & Shop: Dinner for 10 for under $40

Available Nov. 14-27, Stop & Shop offers a complete package for 10 people for less than $40.

It includes: 10 pound Shady Brook Farms turkey, rolls, two jars of Heinz gravy, two stuffing mixes, two cans of Del Monte vegetables, microwaveable mashed potatoes, Reser's side dish, cranberry sauce, Swanson broth, Cool Whip and fresh pumpkin pie.

The chain will also match the price of a competitor's turkey, with a limit of two per customer. For those who prefer to avoid cooking, it offers a prepared meal for $7.99 with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and corn.

Food Lion: feast for 10 for under $40

From Nov. 12-27, Food Lion is offering a complete dinner for 10 for less than $40.

Includes: frozen 14 pound turkey, Green Giant corn and green beans, Campbell's cream of mushroom soup, French fried onions, stuffing, deluxe macaroni and cheese, fresh blueberries, sweet potatoes (4 pounds), gravy mix, Swanson broth, Hawaiian rolls, Mrs. Smith cakes, and whipped topping.

Aldi: Dinner for 10 for $40

Aldi is keeping with its tradition of affordable pricing: its package this year costs $40 for 10 people, down $7 from 2024, and will be available until Dec. 24.

Among the more than 20 items included are: whole turkey, broth, cream of mushroom soup, Hawaiian rolls, mini marshmallows, green beans, canned pumpkin, shells and cheese, gravy mix, stuffing, Russet potatoes (10 pounds), sweet potatoes, carrots, celery, cranberries and more.

(Archive) Thanksgiving dinner ideas.Alamy Stock Photo / Cordon Press / Cordon Press.

Amazon / Amazon Fresh: Dinner for five for $25

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 27, Amazon is offering a dinner for five for $25, available via same-day delivery or at Amazon Fresh stores.

The package includes: frozen Butterball turkey, Reser's sides (stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole), cranberry sauce, crescent rolls and a national brands pie.

Prime members also get:

Whole Foods 365 turkeys from $1.49 a pound (frozen)

20% off wine (six bottles or more)

Unlimited shipping from $9.99 a month on orders of $25 or more

Kroger: Dinner for 10 for $47.50

Kroger's Freshgiving package costs $47.50 for 10 people, or $4.75 per diner.

Includes: 14-16 pound Kroger turkey, stuffing, broth, corn, carrots, cranberry sauce, Idaho potatoes, sweet yams, cream of mushroom soup, green beans, rolls, pie crust, pumpkin puree and whipped topping.

Kroger is also offering additional discounts, such as two portions of Heinz Gravy for $4 and the option to round up donations to hunger relief organizations through Jan. 1.

Which stores will be open in Florida on Thanksgiving Day 2025



However, several stores will indeed be open with reduced hours for last-minute shopping:

Bravo Supermarkets : open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Fresh Market : open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sprouts : open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CVS : most branches will be open with modified hours.

Whole Foods : most will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walgreens : only 24-hour stores will be open.

Most major retailers will be closed, but there will still be options open, especially smaller or specialty format stores, to solve culinary emergencies over the holiday. For Thanksgiving, many major grocery chains in Florida will remain closed, including Publix, Walmart, Target, Aldi, BJ's, Costco, Sam's Club, Trader Joe's and Winn-Dixie.Most major retailers will be closed, but there will still be options open, especially smaller or specialty format stores, to solve culinary emergencies over the holiday.

Dollar General: Flexible recipe packages

Dollar General is offering "recipe bundles" for preparing side dishes or desserts for four to six people, available through Nov. 29.

Some featured offers:

Buy Bruce's Yams sweet potatoes + brown sugar, and get free Jet-Puffed marshmallows.

Buy cream of mushroom soup + French's onions, and get free green beans.

Buy Graham dough + evaporated milk, and get free pumpkin.

Plus, from Nov. 9 through Dec. 25, customers can save $5 for every $15 spent on holiday products and take advantage of rotating rebates on more than 15 categories, including cake mixes, chocolates, stuffing and more.

Sam's Club: Dinner for 10 for under $100 (prepared and ready to serve)

Ideal for convenience seekers, Sam's Club offers a fully ready-to-eat dinner for less than $100 for 10 people.

This year it is adding three new dishes:

Green beans with cranberries and almonds

Corn with garlic and herbs

Crop salad

The sweet potato mash recipe was also improved.

The Member's Mark package includes: smoked turkey, macaroni and cheese, rolls, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potato, green beans, spiced corn and salad.

The Fresh Market: Options from $19.99 to $189.99

Fresh Market offers a wide range of menus, from small dinners for 3-5 people to premium options for 12-14 diners.

Prices range from $19.99 to $189.99.

One of the most popular is the Ultimate Ham & Turkey, for 12-14 people, which includes cooked turkey, ham, whipped potatoes, stuffing, roasted butternut squash with walnuts and cranberries, mixed greens, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls and more.

Accessible Thanksgiving is possible

Supermarket chains have bet big on offering historic prices this year. With options ranging from $20 to under $40 for full dinners, it's possible to celebrate Thanksgiving without sacrificing flavor or straining the family budget.

Whether you're looking for a full dinner, inexpensive side dishes or a fully prepared solution, 2025 offers more alternatives than ever to celebrate for less.