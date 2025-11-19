The Michelin Guide expands across the country: What are the best restaurants to eat at?

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de noviembre, 2025

The prestigious Michelin Guide announced Tuesday the expansion of its coverage in the country, incorporating for the first time Boston and Philadelphia in its 'Northeast Cities' edition. With this expansion, restaurants in these cities join the list of venues evaluated along with New York, Chicago and Washington DC, consolidating Michelin's presence in the northeast of the country.

In Boston, the first Michelin star was awarded to the restaurant "311 Omakase." The South End venue is noted for its high-precision Japanese cuisine. The guide also awarded several Bib Gourmand distinctions, which recognize excellent value for money, and "Recommended" distinctions for those establishments that stand out in creativity and technique.

Among the special awards, "Mahaniyom" won the award for 'Exceptional Cocktails', recognizing innovation in mixology.

"Bar Volpe" (Italian, South Boston) and "Fox & The Knife" (Italian, South Boston), both led by chef Karen Akunowicz, offer innovative Italian pastas and dishes in cozy settings.

"Mahaniyom" (Thai, Brookline) surprises with curries, seasonal salads and creative cocktails in a small space.

In Cambridge, standout Asian restaurants include "Jahunger," specializing in Xinjiang noodles, and "Pagu," which combines Spanish and Asian flavors, showing creativity and attention to detail.

"Sumiao Hunan Kitchen" is distinguished by its authentic Hunanese cuisine, with classic Chinese dishes executed with precision and finesse.

All in all, the guide highlights Boston's culinary diversity, where high-end restaurants coexist with more accessible offerings, reflecting the mix of tradition, innovation and talent of local chefs.



The most important event for food lovers

Philadelphia, meanwhile, saw three of its restaurants achieve this prestigious recognition for the first time: "Her Place Supper Club," "Friday Saturday Sunday" and "Provenance." These venues were selected after a rigorous anonymous inspection process by Michelin critics, who evaluate product quality, harmony of flavors, culinary technique, chef's personality and consistency on successive visits.

The 2025 edition of the guide also reflected significant movements in the U.S. dining scene.

Three restaurants that held the highest distinction of three stars, Chicago's "Alinea," New York's "Masa" and Virginia's "The Inn at Little Washington," had their ratings reduced to two stars, underscoring the inspectors' constant demand.

On the other hand, chef José Andrés, owner of "Minibar" restaurant in Washington DC, was awarded the Mentor Chef Award, in recognition of his influence in training new talent in U.S. gastronomy.

New York shines with six new restaurants in the Michelin Guide 2025

The Michelin Guide New York 2025 has once again surprised haute cuisine lovers with the addition of six new award-winning restaurants. Among the new additions is "Sushi Sho," which achieves three stars, offering an exceptional omakase experience next to the New York Public Library, with a hinoki bar and a minimalist ambiance that highlights the excellence of its nigiri.

The "Joo Ok" restaurant, located in Koreatown, rises to two stars, thanks to a combination of sleek design and a Korean tasting menu that fuses tradition and modernity in a refined way.

Among those receiving their first star are "Bridges," in Chinatown, with a bistro style and creative cuisine untethered to a single culinary tradition; "Huso," in TriBeCa, noted for its caviar menu and sophisticated ambiance; "Muku," a small place inspired by Japanese kaiseki, where seasonality and varied cooking techniques make the difference; and "Yamada," which reinforces the offer of Japanese haute cuisine in the city, offering carefully prepared dishes with a seasonal approach.

With these additions, New York reinforces its position as a gastronomic capital, combining traditional and avant-garde proposals that continue to attract the attention of chefs, critics and diners from around the world.

You can check out the full list of New York Stars and Green Stars here.

The Bib Gourmands reinforce New York's position as a diverse dining epicenter, where quality, creativity and tradition combine in affordable experiences for local and visiting diners.



Washington DC: diversity and gastronomic excellence according to Michelin

Washington DC stands out not only for its history and political activity, but also for its vibrant and diverse culinary offerings. The city's restaurants reflect a fusion of cultures and flavors, from contemporary haute cuisine to Middle Eastern, Peruvian, Latin American, Spanish, Italian, Japanese and Asian influences. The Michelin Guide 2025 recognizes this richness, highlighting restaurants with two and three stars, as well as Green Stars, which reward commitment to sustainability and product quality.

This is the complete list of the most outstanding establishments in the U.S. capital, according to the experts.

Where to eat well in Chicago?

The Michelin Guide 2025 reinforces Chicago's reputation as one of the country's great gastronomic epicenters, with the addition of two new restaurants to the list of the best. "Kasama," which previously held one star, rises to two stars thanks to its innovative interpretation of Filipino cuisine, while "Feld," debuting since its recommendation in 2024, earns its first star and a Green Star, standing out for its focus on local and sustainable products.

Among the most prestigious restaurants, "Smyth" maintains three stars, offering bold and creative contemporary cuisine, with seasonal ingredients and surprising dishes including combinations such as foie gras with egg yolk confit and salted lobster. With two stars, "Alinea" continues to dazzle with its creative and theatrical cuisine, while "Ever" surprises with original preparations and meticulous service. Along with "Kasama," "Oriole" also stands out, with its fusion of French and Japanese influences, consolidating the city's haute cuisine offerings.

The one-star restaurants include contemporary, American, Mexican and Asian cuisine. Standing out were "Boka," "Cariño," "EL Ideas," "Elske," "Esmé," "Feld," "Galit," "Indienne," "Mako," "Moody Tongue," "Next," "Schwa," "Sepia" and "Topolobampo," each with a distinctive style and meticulous attention to flavors, techniques and presentation. From innovative tasting menus to creative reinterpretations of traditional dishes, Chicago offers a varied dining experience that satisfies aficionados and connoisseurs alike.

This year, three new venues join more than 30 repeating: "Mirra," a Mexican-Indian fusion space in Bucktown, offers shareable dishes such as biryani dum with lamb barbecue and scallop ceviche; "Nadu," from chef Sujan Sarkar, features contemporary regional Indian cuisine with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, such as pike-perch curry and vegetable moilee; and "Taqueria Chingón," in West Loop, brings vibrant Mexico City street food with al pastor tacos, blood sausage and crispy artichoke on freshly made tortillas.



With the inclusion of Boston and Philadelphia, the Michelin Guide consolidates its commitment to covering the country's major culinary capitals, offering chefs and diners a benchmark of gastronomic excellence and contributing to the international recognition of local cuisine.