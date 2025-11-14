Operation Dirtbag: ICE arrests more than 150 undocumented sex offenders in Florida

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the arrest of more than 150 undocumented sex offenders during an extensive operation conducted in the state of Florida. The action, dubbed Operation Dirtbag, or officially Operation Criminal Return, was carried out in coordination with state and local agencies through the 287(g) cooperative program.

According to DHS, the operation focused on locating and arresting child predators, rapists and other violent offenders with records including child sexual assault, lewd acts, child exploitation, assault and attempted homicide. In total, more than 230 illegal migrants with criminal records were arrested, including the 150 considered sexual predators.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem highlighted the severity of the crimes attributed to those arrested and the impact of the operation. "These individuals were sex offenders, but not just sex offenders, they targeted children. ... These 150 individuals will be gone off of our streets," she noted.

Noem added that the collaboration with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a model they hope to replicate in other regions of the country.

The DHS called the operation an example of its strategy to increase collaboration with local authorities and strengthen immigration enforcement.

At the direction of President Donald Trump and Secretary Noem, the agency claims it seeks to end previous "catch and release" policies and prioritize the removal of immigrants with violent criminal histories, especially those considered a threat to minors.