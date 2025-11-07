ICE sets new detainees record with 66,000 illegal migrants in custody

An agent of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)AFP

Published by Just The News 7 de noviembre, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials set a record this week for most suspected illegal migrants held in detention – 66,000.

The previous record was set during President Donald Trump's first administration – 56,000 people in 2019, according to CBS News.

There were about 39,000 individuals in ICE's detention system when Trump returned to power in January, and ICE has the capacity to hold as many as 70,000 people, the news outlet reported.

"Seventy percent of illegal aliens ICE has arrested have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges just in the U.S," says Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. "This statistic doesn't even account for those wanted for violent crimes in their country of origin or another country, INTERPOL notices, human rights abusers, gang members, or terrorists."

The CBS report states that just over half of the individuals now in ICE detention do not have criminal charges or convictions and were being held for alleged civil immigration violations like overstaying a visa.

© JTN