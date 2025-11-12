G4-level solar storm hits Earth, creating auroras visible in several areas across the country

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de noviembre, 2025

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) reported that the Earth has experienced a G4 level (severe) geomagnetic storm during the early hours of Wednesday morning, peaking around 01:20 UTC.

"The general public should get properly informed of storm progression by visiting the SWPC webpage. Those under or near the 30-minute predicted auroral extent can look for the aurora if at night and should weather conditions permit," the center explained in an alert issued Tuesday.

A G4 storm is the second highest level on NOAA's scale, meaning it can cause possible fluctuations in electrical grids, interference in high-frequency (HF) radio communications, errors in satellite navigation systems (GPS) and interfere with space and satellite operations, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

In addition, according to various media reports, the storm caused a visual spectacle in the sky: northern lights being visible much farther south than usual. On social networks and local media, observations of auroras were reported in several areas of the country.

"😍 We can't feel our fingers because it's so cold outside, BUT we snagged some amazing photos of the aurora from our office out here in Mobile, AL. This was visible to the naked eye," the National Weather Service wrote on its X account, a message it accompanied with photos of the visible northern lights.