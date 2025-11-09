Winter storm threatens the Great Lakes with more than 50 centimeters of snow

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de noviembre, 2025

The Fox Weather reported Saturday that the Great Lakes region is set to experience the first snowfall of the season as a product of heavy lake effect snowfall advancing into the area. As reported by Fox, several parts of the Great Lakes could receive up to 60 centimeters of snow and even 1.2 meters in some places, representing the first indications of what will be a La Niña winter with heavy impacts.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), "dangerous or impossible" travel conditions will occur due to "heavy lake effect snow," which will result in drastically reduced visibility as well as gridlocked traffic. The agency also detailed that winds could reach gusts of up to 30 miles per hour under these conditions, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The NWS team in Chicagoalso issued a statement warning that the snowstorm has significant potential to become "a very dangerous and potentially deadly situation under the most intense and stationary snow bands". Also, the agency noted that northwestern Indiana could receive up to 60 centimeters of snow, while parts of Michigan and upstate New York could record 20 to 30 centimeters, with higher local accumulations possible.