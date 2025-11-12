David Mantilla, a Hispanic Marine, to veterans on their day: 'Thanks to your bravery we have freedom'

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de noviembre, 2025

Hispanics continue to wear U.S. military uniforms with pride. According to a resolution of the Senate, which collects data through 2024, there were more than 257,842 Hispanic active-duty service members in the nation's armed forces.

For many, the possibility of serving in the Armed Forces is not only a dream come true, but also a way to express their gratitude to the United States for welcoming them and giving them the opportunity to achieve the American dream. This is the case of David Mantilla, a Marine gunnery sergeant.

In commemoration of Veterans Day, Mantilla talked to Voz Media about the pride of fighting for America. He also told his story recounting how he came to be part of the most powerful army in the world. He thanked what he described as his "veteran brothers" for their service and assured that thanks to their work, the country maintains its freedom.

"To the veterans I say thank you very much. That thanks to your service and bravery we have freedom. Because of your tour, you opened doors and opportunities for many people like me to serve and honor this country. So thank you very much for your service. You are remembered and we are family," Mantilla said.