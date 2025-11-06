UPS plane crash in Kentucky: death toll rises to 12

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de noviembre, 2025

The death toll from the accident involving a UPS cargo plane at Louisville International Airport (Kentucky) has risen to 12, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Craig Greenberg. In addition, there are several people who remain unaccounted for.

"I’m deeply saddened to share that the death toll has risen to 12, with several individuals still unaccounted for. No one should face tragedy alone. Please take a moment to hug your loved ones and check on your neighbors. We will continue providing resources and support to everyone affected by this heartbreaking event," Greenberg wrote on social media.

Subsequently, the mayor stated that he visited the crash site Wednesday with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and other local, state and federal authorities, to gather facts about the investigation.

"What we saw was devastating," Greenberg indicated. "We will continue working closely at the state and federal levels to get Louisvillians the answers they deserve."

For his part, Beshear showed his deep sorrow for the victims in the accident after going to the scene of the tragedy.

"It's impossible to describe the devastation from yesterday's deadly plane crash. My heart is broken. My prayers are with all those affected, and I promise we will be there in the hours, days and weeks ahead. We will get through this together," the Kentucky governor noted.

The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at around 5:15 p.m. The plane, identified as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, was departing Kentucky for Hawaii.

Upon takeoff, the left engine detached from the wing, witnesses said, and the plane eventually plunged and crashed into several buildings near the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the event, along with other authorities. The plane's black box will be sent to Washington D.C. for analysis.