Air tragedy in Kentucky: UPS plane crashes at Louisville airport shortly after take-off

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de noviembre, 2025

A UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11F jetliner crashed Tuesday afternoon shortly after takeoff near the Louisville, Kentucky airport. According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is investigating the accident along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), UPS Flight 2976 was bound for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. It was also detailed that the aircraft may have been loaded with jet fuel at the time of the incident, which caused a huge fireball explosion. While the number of fatalities is unknown, UPS reported in a statement that the flight had only three crew members, of which they did not provide any details on their condition.

In a statement, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) explained that it and other agencies are currently responding to the report of the plane crash, noting that there are several injuries, but without specifying whether they are stable or in serious condition. Police added that authorities issued a stand-down order in place for any and all areas located within a 5-mile radius of the airport. "LMPD and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plan crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane. Grade lane will be closed indefinitely between Stooges and Crittenden," LMPD said.

In a statement posted on his social networks, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported the crash and noted that emergency crews were on the scene, and assured that authorities would provide more details as they see fit. "Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon", Beshear wrote.