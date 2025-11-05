Tragedy in Kentucky: At least seven dead in UPS plane crash

This photo provided by Levi Dean shows smoke from the crash site of a UPS cargo plane. AFP .

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de noviembre, 2025

At least seven people were killed and several more injured after a UPS cargo plane crashed Tuesday shortly after takeoff from Louisville International Airport in Kentucky.

The plane burst into flames as it struck businesses near the airport, generating a huge column of black smoke over the area.

"The news out of Louisville is tough tonight as the death toll has now reached at least 7, with that number expected to rise," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on X," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted.

"First responders are onsite and working hard to extinguish the fire and continue the investigation," the local governor posted in an update on X.

UPS had reported in a statement that three crew members were aboard the aircraft without confirming if there were any fatalities or injuries.

The Federal Aviation Adminsitration (FAA) reported that UPS Flight 2976 crashed at around 17H15 local time, and identified the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departing from Kentucky bound for Hawaii.

Footage from the crash site showed a large amount of debris as firefighters battled the blaze.

A nearby building appeared to have some damage possibly caused by the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTBS).