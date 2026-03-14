From central operator to being fired as director of the Kennedy Center: Richard Grenell's swift fall within the Trump Administration

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump removedRichard Grenellas executive director of the Kennedy Center. The president made the announcement on his Truth Social account, where he assured that his replacement would be Matt Floca. In this way, Grenell's fall within the Trump Administration deepens, where he went from being considered for secretary of State to being removed from his last cultural position.

Grenell's tenure at the Kennedy Center lasted just over a year and was marked by several staff resignations and the cancellation of artist performances.

"A Complete Reconstruction of THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER will begin after the July 4th Celebration, with a scheduled Grand Re-Opening in approximately two years. Ric Grenell has done an excellent job in helping to coordinate various elements of the Center during the transition period, and I want to thank him for the outstanding work he has done. THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER will be, at its completion, the finest facility of its kind anywhere in the World!," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

In early February, the president announced that the Kennedy Center would close its doors for two years starting next July 4. As he explained on his Truth Social account, the objective is to carry out a series of refurbishments at the historic Washington DC theater.

Grenell's swift fall inside the White House

After a diplomatic career that began under the George W. Bush Administration, Grenell landed in the Trump Administration in 2018, when he was nominated as ambassador to Germany. Gradually, he gained prestige and relevance, which led to his appointment as acting director of National Intelligence.

Between 2021 and 2023 he returned to the private sphere and was even a regular contributor to Newsmax. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he was a key foreign policy advisor, spokesman and fundraiser for the Trump team.

Once Trump's return to the White House was confirmed, Grenell's experience and high profile led him to become one of the favorites to become secretary of state, perhaps the most desired cabinet position. However, in November 2024, Trump announced the nomination of Marco Rubio for the post, marking the first setback for the diplomat.

The Venezuela gamble

After failing to get the secretary of state post, the president decided to appoint him as special envoy for sensitive missions, including the Venezuelan case. In that role, Grenell traveled to Caracas and met face to face with the dictator Nicolás Maduro, today detained in New York.

While much of Trump's entourage defended a strategy of maximum pressure against the Chavista regime, Grenell began to explore direct diplomatic channels. He believed it was possible to reach agreements with Caracas and avoid a military escalation. He even promoted the idea of an energy and migration agreement with Maduro.

This not only generated friction with part of the White House, but also with the main opposition leader in Venezuela, María Corina Machado. The relationship between the two was strained from the beginning. From a meeting that never materialized to Grenell's request for a list of ten political prisoners to negotiate with the regime, something Machado refused, arguing that tall should be released.

The fall of Grenell

One of the most talked-about scandals of his diplomatic adventure took place in May 2025. At that time, he flew on a private jet to Antigua to pick upJoe St. Clair, a U.S. veteran released by the Maduro regime after being detained for six months. Although the release was celebrated, the problem was that Grenell did not coordinate the operation with other key officials.

The maneuver generated uneasiness within the White House and the State Department, whose officials were reportedly informed of the trip once it had already taken place.

This last episode, added to the previous maneuvers, led Grenell to lose more and more relevance in foreign policy. The clearest sign of his loss of influence came soon after: control of the negotiations with Caracas was transferred to the State Department, leaving him practically out of the process.

In the midst of his mission in Venezuela he was appointed as executive director of the Kennedy Center, a position from which he was relieved in the last hours by Trump himself.

Although for years he was one of the most influential diplomats of the MAGA movement and continues in his role as special envoy, his power within Trumpism is much less than what he once had.