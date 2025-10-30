Pierre Robert, legendary Philadelphia rock radio figure, dies at age 70

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de octubre, 2025

Legendary radio personality Pierre Robert died Wednesday, at age 70. The broadcaster was best known for his 44-year career at station WMMR, in the south side ofJersey-Philadelphia.

Robert was found dead at his home in Philadelphia and at the moment authorities have not confirmed the cause of his death, but did say that "no criminal act is suspected."

A life dedicated to rock and charities

William Pierre Robert, born August 1, 1955 in Truckee, California, became a beloved figure in the world of rock radio. He joined Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR in 1981 and remained there for more than four decades.

Known for his hippie personality, his signature greeting "Greetings, citizens!" Robert cultivated a deep connection with his listeners and the local music scene. He was revered in the rock industry and celebrated for his unwavering passion for the music and his audience.

Listeners eagerly tuned in for Pierre's daily shows, such as the Noontime Workforce Blocks, the Pierre's Vinyl Cut, exclusive artist interviews and "On This Day" music history segments.

Known for his generosity, Pierre actively participated in numerous charitable initiatives, such as the AIDS Walk and Manna's Pie in the Sky fundraiser Manna, constantly using his platform to support causes close to his convictions.