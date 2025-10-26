The Washington Post comes to the defense of the White House ballroom designed by Trump: "The next Democratic president will be happy to have this"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de octubre, 2025

TheWashington Post surprised with an editorial that supports the construction of the new ballroom that President Donald Trump is pushing for at the White House, despite criticism over the demolition of the East Wing. The text describes the work as "a reasonable idea in the most jarring manner possible" and argues that it will ultimately be useful even for a future Democratic administration.

"Privately, many alumni of the Biden and Obama White Houses acknowledge the long-overdue need for an event space like what Trump is creating," the text reads. "It is absurd that tents need to be erected on the South Lawn for state dinners, and VIPs are forced to use porta-potties."

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD: In defense of the White House ballroom https://t.co/lwavXa8eiD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 26, 2025

The editorial points out that the project responds to a practical need: the current spaces are insufficient for official receptions. "The State Dining Room seats 140. The East Room seats about 200. Trump says the ballroom at the center of his 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate 999 guests," the article states, which ends with a striking phrase: "The next Democratic president will be happy to have this."

The piece also questions the excessive regulations that, according to the newspaper, paralyze construction in United States. "It has become far too difficult to build anything in America," he says, alluding to bureaucratic hurdles that would have delayed other federal projects.

"Preservationists express horror that Trump did not submit his plans to their scrutiny, but the truth is that this project would not have gotten done, certainly not during his term, if the president had gone through the traditional review process. The blueprints would have faced death by a thousand papercuts."

Finally, the editorial reminds that the White House "cannot simply be a museum to the past" and that, like the country itself, it "must evolve with the times to maintain its greatness." With that argument, the Post defends that Trump's expansion is not a break with history, but a necessary update.