Maryland: Hit-and-run at children's birthday party leaves at least 11 injured

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de octubre, 2025

Authorities reported that they are investigating a hit-and-run at a children's birthday party in Maryland. The event, which occurred Saturday, left at least 11 injured.

The Bladensburg Police Department explained in a statement released early Sunday morning that the vehicle "struck several people gathered in front of a residence" for the party.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the collision and the identity of the driver is still under investigation as well as the cause of the collision," the statement said.

" data-width="auto">

The Prince George's Fire Department detailed that the hit-and-run left two children, including an infant, in critical condition, according to NBC News. Seven other children and two adults suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The injured children ranged in age from two to nine years old.

"The Bladensburg Police Department will be the primary agency in charge of the investigation. Prince George's County Police assisted on the scene and Annapolis Road from 57th Avenue to Landover Road is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation," the Bladensburg Police Department said.